That's all. Users now will be in the know. No need to code, no need for complex notification systems. It just works :)

4 · Sit back and enjoy

Notify product changes like a boss

Use Beamer to announce new features, your latest releases, and relevant news. Improve user engagement with a quick and easy changelog.

Literally saved my team weeks of work. It's changelog as a service. So happy! Spencer Coon @SCoonUT

Users are now 30% more active and always up to date on our latest features. Louis Vermeulen @Vermeulen_Louis

It's really easy. It won't take you more than 20 seconds. Just add your product information and you are ready to go! 1 · Create a free account

Paste your custom Beamer script before your product html body ends and choose where you want to show it. 2 · Embed Beamer's script

Start beaming users about features, improvement and news. Save drafts or publish them. It's just that easy! 3 · Start announcing your news

Keep your users in the know.

© Beamer 2017 - Made with love by Hibox

No code needed 1 User FREE 1 Language $0 per month Beamer watermark Real-time analytics Unlimited notifications

What you can do

New feature releases

Company announcements

Track updates

Let your customers know when you have released new features within your product. Don't let your hard work go unnoticed!

Cut through the clutter and communicate with your customers directly within your product.

Keep a changelog of all your beams. Store all of your product updates and announcements in one place!

Multiple Language Support

Target your users' languages. English, Spanish, French, Potuguese, and 20+.

Invite your team

Add and manage your team on Beamer. You won't be alone.

Embed videos

Sometimes it's better with a video. Embed directly from YouTube or Vimeo.

Upload images and gifs

Too much text can be boring. Add images and gifs directly into Beams

Features

No credit card or contracts needed

Beta Everything in Free Invite your team PRO Multiple languages Free while in Beta Domain whitelist Segmented notifications No watermark

Our plans

